IRR Resumes Transport of Oil Derivatives by Rail By Editor on 9th February 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Iraq Transportation News By John Lee. The Iraqi Republic Railway Company (IRR) has reportedly announced that it has resumed transportation of oil derivatives from Central Iraq to the South. Click here to read the full article. (Source: Daiji World)
