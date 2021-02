By John Lee.

Iraq has reportedly taken delivery of its first batch of rail tankers from Turkey.

According to Daily Sabah, the first 50 units, manufactured by Cryocan, were sent by truck, with a further 400 units still to be made.

The tankers will be used by Iraq Republic Railways (IRR) to transport oil and fuel.

More here.

(Source: Daily Sabah)

(Stock image via Pixabay)