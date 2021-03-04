Navigate

Freedom House: Iraq rated "not free"

By on 4th March 2021 in Politics

By John Lee.

Iraq continues to be listed as "not free" in Freedom House's latest Freedom in the World index.

Scoring 29 points from a possible total of 100, Iraq does, however, rank considerably better than neighbouring Iran (16), Saudi Arabia (7), and Syria (1). Jordan scores better with 34, while Turkey also comes in ahead with 32.

The Freedom in the World index, which has been published since 1973, assesses the condition of political rights and civil liberties around the world.

(Source: Freedom House)

