Iraq tackles Corruption in Currency Auctions

By John Lee.
The Iraqi Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Addressing the meeting, the Prime Minister said the reserves of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) have increased by $4 billion, adding that the government has been able to tackle what it describes as "the corruption at the notorious foreign currency auction".
The Prime Minister directed all ministers not to repeat the mistakes of previous governments, and not to let bureaucratic practices impede the implementation of strategic decisions.
(Source: Govt of Iraq)
Sir,
This GOI's announcement is very brief and lacks defining what are the stapes taken in tackling the so called "currency auction"!!
more actions & follow ups are still needed to save Iraqi resources and punish those corrupted individuals and parties. Iraqis' frustration is very close to explode!
In Allah we trust!
Thank you
Good morning please let me know when there is more talk about the dinar