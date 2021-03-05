Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 4th February 2021).

Note: ISX will be closed on 7th of March due to lockdown according to the decision of new Supreme Committee for National Health and Safety.

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD865 (+1.0%) / $763 (+1.0%) (weekly change) (+19.2% and +15.1% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 10.8 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD5.9 bn ($4.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Baghdad Soft Drinks (IBSD) held its AGM today (Mar. 4, 2021). In the meeting, the company decided to distribute 20% cash dividend (IQD0.20 dividend per share, 4.3% dividend yield). During the meeting, the company stated that they contracted to have three production lines; two for soft drinks and one for Aquafina water. In addition, the company mentioned that they are the exclusive water provider for Mosul.

Original shares of Al Taif Islamic Bank (BTIB) resumed trading on Mar. 4 after being suspended for its AGM (Mar. 1) in which they decided to increase its capital from IQD153.0 bn to IQD203.0 bn through 32.7% rights issue.

Iraqi Cartoon Manufactories (IICM) resumed trading on Mar. 4, 2021 due to disclosing its annual financial statements for the years 2016 - 2018 and its quarterly results for the years 2018 - 2019. IICM closed the week at IQD0.40 price per share, up by 48.1%; however, we didn't put the company in the top 5 companies this week, because the company was suspended from trading since August 6, 2017.

National Islamic Bank (BNAI) resumed trading on Mar. 2, 2021 after being suspended for its AGM (Feb. 18) in which they discussed and approved 2019 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) starting Mar. 1, 2021 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 4, 2021 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.

Metallic & Bicycles Industries (IMIB) resumed trading on Mar. 1, 2021 due to disclosing its 2019 annual financial statements.

Cross transactions: 495 mn shares of Iraqi Middle East Bank (BIME) on Mar. 3, 2021 which represents 0.2% of BIME's capital.

https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities