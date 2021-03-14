By Caroline Rose, for the Newlines Institute. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

In the Wake of Drawdown: Addressing Blindspots in Iraq

The Biden administration should draft a country-specific policy for Iraq, where addressing Iranian influence is an objective but not the defining imperative.

U.S. Iraq policy should include a diverse array of opportunities beyond the realm of defense to boost Iraqi autonomy.

The full report can be viewed here.