In the Wake of Drawdown: Addressing Blindspots in Iraq

By on 14th March 2021 in Politics, Security

By Caroline Rose, for the Newlines Institute. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Biden administration should draft a country-specific policy for Iraq, where addressing Iranian influence is an objective but not the defining imperative.

U.S. Iraq policy should include a diverse array of opportunities beyond the realm of defense to boost Iraqi autonomy.

The full report can be viewed here.

