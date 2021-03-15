Pakistan's assistance to Iraq to fight COVID-19

By John Lee.

On the directive of Pakistan's Prime Minister, Imran Khan, Pakistan is sending three plane-loads of COVID-related relief goods to Iraq.

The first plane-load was dispatched on Saturday in presence of the Chairman of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ambassador of Iraq to Pakistan.

The next two consignments will be sent in the coming week.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said:

"Pakistan and Iraq have long-standing fraternal ties rooted firmly in shared faith and values. The two countries have multifaceted relationship, marked by regular high-level exchanges and growing cooperation in diverse fields.

"The COVID-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which can only be contained with international solidarity and cooperation. The government and people of Pakistan stand by their Iraqi brethren in this difficult time."

(Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs)