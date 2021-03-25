Fitch Upgrades Outlook on Iraq to "Stable" By Editor on 25th March 2021 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Politics By John Lee. Fitch Ratings has revised its outlook on Iraq's Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to Stable from Negative and affirmed the IDR at 'B-'. More here. (Source: Fitch) Related posts: Fitch affirms Negative Outlook for TBI Fitch Downgrades Outlook for Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) Moody's announces Periodic Review of Iraq's Ratings Iraq Fiscal Reforms Key to Curbing Forex Reserve Decline
