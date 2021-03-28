Navigate

How Iraqi Officials make Millions in 'Cash for Jobs' schemes

By on 28th March 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Ahmed Maher, for The National.

Iraq corruption: how ministry officials make millions in 'cash for jobs' schemes

A part-time job with a temporary contract in Iraq's Industry and Minerals Ministry cost mechanics graduate Yasmine $1,000.

It cost Haider 10 times that amount to get a job at the Oil Ministry in early 2018.

Iraqi law might criminalise both those who pay bribes as well as those taking them but monitoring groups and officials admit that enforcement is lax.

The full article can be viewed here.

