How Iraqi Officials make Millions in 'Cash for Jobs' schemes

By Ahmed Maher, for The National. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq corruption: how ministry officials make millions in 'cash for jobs' schemes

A part-time job with a temporary contract in Iraq's Industry and Minerals Ministry cost mechanics graduate Yasmine $1,000.

It cost Haider 10 times that amount to get a job at the Oil Ministry in early 2018.

Iraqi law might criminalise both those who pay bribes as well as those taking them but monitoring groups and officials admit that enforcement is lax.

