Iraqi Parliament Approves 2021 Budget

By on 1st April 2021 in Iraq Banking & Finance News, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

By John Lee.

Iraq's Parliament (House of Representatives) has approved the Federal Budget Law for 2021 on Wednesday night.

The budget is reportedly based on an oil price of $45 per barrel, and oil exports of 3.25 million barrels per day, giving a budget of 129 trillion Iraqi dinars ($89 billion) and a budget deficit of 28.7 trillion trillion Iraqi dinars ($19.79 billion).

More here, here, and here.

(Sources: Iraqi Parliament, Bas News, Shafaq, AP)

