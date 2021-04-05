UAE announces $3bn Investment in Iraq

By John Lee.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has announced a $3-billion investment in Iraq, with the aims of strengthening economic and investment relations, creating new opportunities for cooperation and partnership and advancing developmental growth to support the Iraqi people.

The initiative was announced following Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi's official visit to the UAE on Sunday, during which he met with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

In a statement, the Iraqi Government said it also appreciated the UAE's initiative to rebuild Al-Hadba Minaret, the Al-Nuri Mosque as well as a number of churches in Ninewa province.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)