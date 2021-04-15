French Development Agency considers branch in Iraq

By John Lee.

The Agence Française de Développement (AFD) has reportedly said it is interested in setting up a branch in Iraq.

According to Shafaq, a delegation from the French development agency made the comment during a meeting with the Governor of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), Mustafa Ghaleb Mukhif.

The AFD's websites says it "funds, supports and accelerates the transitions to a fairer and more sustainable world. ... In this way, we contribute to the commitment of France and French people to support the sustainable development goals".

(Source: Shafaq)