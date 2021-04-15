Work Starts at Bitwen Sugar Factory

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Qubad Talabani, has marked the official start of construction for the Bitwen sugar factory, announcing that the government will continue to facilitate investments for similar agricultural and industrial projects.

At the laying of the foundational stone ceremony, the Deputy Prime Minister highlighted the project as a strategic investment for the Kurdistan Region and Iraq, and praised investment partner Aborland, the Minister of Agriculture, and the Head of the Board of Investment on the work done so far.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani noted the project is another example of the Kurdistan Regional Government's support for the private sector and that ongoing efforts to attract investors to the Kurdistan Region's agricultural and industrial sectors will help build a strong, stable, and productive economy.

He also stated the Bitwen plant is projected to create to about 8,000 direct and indirect jobs, in line with previous estimations despite the pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani reaffirmed that investments in the agricultural sector will help the Kurdistan Region match world-leading standards and achieving the highest yields while protecting the environment. He explained that this will include efficient and state-of-the-art irrigation systems.

The Kurdistan Regional Government will continue to announce further development projects and public-private partnerships as part of its reform agenda and the Kurdistan Region's budget, supported by the federal budget bill. The Kurdistan Region's 2021 budget will include innovative approaches to implementing infrastructure projects and creating more jobs for the Kurdistan economy.

