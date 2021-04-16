By Samir Sumaida'ie, former Iraqi Ambassador to the United Nations and the United States, for The Wilson Center. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The Hijacking of Democracy: The Role of Political Parties in Iraq

In the eighteen years since the fall of Saddam's regime, more than 250 political parties were registered. But those who hold power now are far fewer. About a dozen parties and "alliances" remain; some of which are buttressed by armed militias.

A power triangle has formed, comprised of the parties (or political blocks), the militias, and the state.

Of this trio, the state is the weakest. It has the trappings of a normal government but has extremely limited independent political will.

The full report can be viewed here.