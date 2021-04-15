Land Port design completed for Iraq-Kuwait Border

Multidisciplinary consultancy Khatib & Alami has completed the design for a new land port in Safwan, Basra, at the border between the Republic of Iraq and the State of Kuwait.

Subject to authority approvals, the project will enhance the passage of commercial goods and people by increasing capacity to around 1,000 vehicles per day, with the seamless separation of traffic between commercial goods and travelers.

The final designs and plans for the circa 727,500 m² site include industry-leading technologies for customs transactions and goods clearance. These will improve the experience of travelers, increase the efficiency of customs revenue collection and reduce overcrowding, while maintaining preventive health measures.

Fadi Tannir, K&A's project manager for the new land port, says:

"This is a strategically important project for Basra Governorate which will stimulate economic growth and long-term prosperity in southern Iraq, while energizing tourism activity between Iraq and other Gulf countries.

"Our design will transform the Safwan border crossing, introducing much-needed infrastructure to enable the swift and efficient entry and exit of goods and people, taking advantage of best practice systems and technologies."

The Safwan Land Port is among several high profile infrastructure projects being undertaken by K&A on behalf of Basra Governorate. This includes critical water projects which will significantly improve the resilience of the water system, including access to safe drinking water throughout the region. K&A has maintained an active presence in Iraq for almost 15 years.

(Source: Khatib & Alami)