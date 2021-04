By John Lee.

The Chairwoman of the National Investment Commission (NIC), Suha Dawood Najar (pictured), has launched the NIC's new online portal for receiving investment applications.

The new service went live on the NIC's website -- www.investpromo.gov.iq -- on Wednesday.

It will allow investors to create their own accounts, make applications and submit all required documents electronically.

Najar said the new system should reduce bureaucracy and corruption.

(Source: NIC)