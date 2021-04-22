US awards $500,000 to Preserve Badinan Gate in Amedi

By John Lee.

During his visit to Amedi, US Consul General Rob Waller announced that the U.S. Department of State has awarded a $500,000 grant to preserve and protect Badinan Gate.

A statement from the US Embassy said the US government is determined to help the IKR preserve and restore its remarkable cultural heritage, and is thrilled to work with our Kurdish friends to achieve that goal.

It added:

"We hope this grant will be a new bridge to further strengthen the ties between the American people and the people of the IKR. Badinan Gate will be preserved for all of humanity, while helping to economically revitalize the community."

(Source: US Embassy)