Could Iraq Really Become OPEC's Largest Oil Producer? By Editor on 26th April 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News Writing in Oil Price, Simon Watkins says that there is "no insurmountable reason" why Iraq could not more than double its oil output to 8 million barrel per day (bpd) by 2029. Click here to read the full story.
