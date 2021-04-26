Navigate

Navigation

Fire Kills 82 at Baghdad Hospital

By on 26th April 2021 in Healthcare

By John Lee.

A fire at a Baghdad hospital treating COVID-19 patients has killed at least 82 people, and left more than 100 injured.

The blaze, at the Ibn Khatib Hospital, was caused on Saturday night when an oxygen tank is said to have exploded.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has suspended the Minister of Health, the Governor of Baghdad, and the Director General of Rusafa Health Department, pending investigations, which are to be concluded within five days.

(Sources: Govt of Iraq, BBC, Reuters)

Related posts:

New Hospital Opened in Basra New COVID-19 Isolation Unit at Soran Hospital PM receives briefing on Baghdad Ring-Road Iraqi PM pushes forward with Reform Agenda
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply