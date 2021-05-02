Navigate

Navigation

Invest in Iraq's Potential -- or Pay for Its Neglect

By on 2nd May 2021 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By Sajad Jiyad, for The Century Foundation (TCF). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Invest in Iraq's Potential -- or Pay for Its Neglect

Iraq is currently teetering on the edge of collapse.

Its economy is struggling, the country is reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Islamic State and paramilitary groups continue to pose security challenges.

Tensions between Iran and the United States play out on Iraqi territory unabated.

Click here to read the full article.

Related posts:

Iraqi Prime Minister to visit United States How Europeans can reduce Iraqi Dependence on Iran, US Joint Statement of PM Al-Kadhimi and President Trump Achieving SDGs to Recover from COVID in Iraq
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply