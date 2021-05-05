Iraq to Invest $3bn in Basra Gas Company

By John Lee.

Iraq's Oil Minister, Ihssan Abdul-Jabbar Ismail (pictured), has said that Iraq will invest $3 billion in the Basra Gas Company (BGC) over the next five years, as it pushes ahead with plans to increase gas production.

The money will fund projects intended to increase BGC's gas production capacity from 1,000 to 1,400 million standard cubic feet per day this year, and further to 2,400 million standard cubic feet per day by 2025.

There will also be an increase this year in the quantities of LPG, up from 30,000 tons to 70,000 per month.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)