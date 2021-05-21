Navigate

Navigation

Impunity "Will Cast a Pall Over Iraq's Elections"

By on 21st May 2021 in Politics, Security

By Belkis Wille, for Human Rights Watch (HRW). Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Impunity for Killings Will Cast a Pall Over Iraq's Elections

When protests erupted in Baghdad and other parts of central and southern Iraq in October 2019, tens of thousands of mostly young people took to the streets demanding improved government services and more action to curb widespread corruption.

The protests quickly evolved into calls for accountability as security forces repeatedly employed excessive force against them, killing hundreds of the largely peaceful demonstrators.

Click here to read the full article.

(Source: HRW)

Related posts:

Journalists, Critics Threatened & Harassed in Iraq UN details Ordeal of Abducted Protesters Iraq: Powerful Militias Assassinate Protesters with Impunity The Al-Kadhimi Govt and the Future of Iraq's Protests
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply