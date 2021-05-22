Navigate

Video: The Baghdad-Erbil Budget Divide

By on 22nd May 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

Breaking the Impasse: The Baghdad-Erbil Budget Divide

On May 20, 2021, the Institute of Regional and International Studies (IRIS) at the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS) IRIS hosted a public webinar with Ahmed Tabaqchali (Senior Fellow, IRIS), Megan Connelly (Non-Resident Fellow, IRIS), and Sarwar Abdullah (Lecturer, University of Sulaimani), moderated by IRIS Researcher Hamzeh al-Shadeedi.

The webinar discussed the findings from the second edition of the Iraq Economic Review entitled "Breaking the Impasse: The Baghdad-Erbil Budget Divide."

The Review addresses the ongoing disagreements between Baghdad and Erbil on the national budget and oil revenue sharing.

To watch the full-length webinar click here

To read the full report, click here.

