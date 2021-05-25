Navigate

Iraqi President: $150bn Smuggled from Iraq since 2003

By on 25th May 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

By John Lee.

Iraqi President Barham Salih [Saleh] has claimed that an estimated $150 billion has been smuggled out of Iraq since 2003.

In a televised address, he said that this was from a total of close to $1 trillion in oil revenues.

He added:

"As I introduce a draft law to parliament to recover Iraqi funds lost to corruption and to hold corrupt figures accountable, I reiterate our call for the formation of an international coalition to combat corruption,a root cause of terrorism and scourge of Iraq's political economy."

(Source: @BarhamSalih)

