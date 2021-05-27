Genel Energy receives March Oil Payments from KRG

Genel Energy has announced that payments have been received from the Kurdistan Regional Government ('KRG') for its entitlement for oil sales during March 2021.

Those payments are made up as follows:

(all figures $ million) Payment Tawke 14.3 Taq Taq 2.1 Sarta 3.4 Total 19.8

As announced on 13 May, Genel and other KRI operators received a letter from the KRG proposing an amendment to the recovery mechanism and payment schedule for monies owed for oil sales from November 2019 to February 2020 and the suspended override from March to December 2020.

The entitlement payments for oil sales were, in line with other operators, received ahead of the proposed amended schedule.

The Company has not yet received payments for March's invoices under the recovery mechanism, regarding which it is engaging with the KRG on their proposed amendments, nor the Tawke override.

Assuming the proposed revision to the terms of recovery stands, the recovery payment will be $3.1 million. The override payment will be $8.2 million. Given the proposed new schedule, Genel expects to receive both payments shortly.

(Source: Genel Energy)