By Joe Snell for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq unveils massive anti-corruption project

Following remarks from Iraqi President Barham Salih [Saleh] (pictured), who admitted on Sunday that Iraq has lost $150 billion since 2003 to corruption, a new international project launched on Monday aims to curb embezzlement and bolster transparency in Iraq's public sector.

