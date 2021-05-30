Navigate

Turkey appoints New Ambassador to Baghdad

By on 30th May 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics, Security

By John Lee.

Iraqi Foreign Minister, H.E. Mr. Fuad Hussein, received a copy of credentials of H.E. Mr. Ali Rıza Güney, the new Turkish ambassador to Iraq at the ministry's headquarters this week.

Mr. Hussien affirmed the ministry's readiness to fully support the ambassador to succeed in his duties, wished him success, and emphasized the importance of coordination and activation of common interests and facing challenges.

Mr. Güney affirmed Turkey's keenness to advance the bilateral relations, and indicated that he would exert all efforts towards better relations between the two countries.

(Source: Iraqi Foreign Ministry)

