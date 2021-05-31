Mount Zawa Cable Car to Create Jobs, Boost Tourism

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani marked the official opening of the Mount Zawa Cable Car in Duhok province, which will create hundreds of new jobs in coordination with the Ministry of Municipality and Duhok Governorate.

The $30 million project connects the Barzan region road to the top of Mount Zawa and includes new restaurants and numerous gardens. The management of the cable car section alone will generate employment for around 100 people.

"Mount Zawa is a popular tourist destination in the Duhok province of Kurdistan, showcasing the region's natural beauty," said Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in his opening remarks. "This project will not only benefit the people of Duhok by creating new jobs; it will also provide new opportunities for people to enjoy the best of what our land has to offer."

The distance the Cable Car project covers from Barzan region road to Mount Zawa is 2,330 meters. The highest point reaches 500 meters from the ground.

There are 26 cable car cabins, each with the capacity to carry eight people (or 800kg). The project is part of the government's plan to reform and diversify the Kurdistan Region economy since it took office.

"This project is one more example of the Kurdistan Regional Government's ongoing efforts to diversify Kurdistan's economy and strengthen its tourism sector," Prime Minister Barzani added.

Despite the current economic challenges the region and the world are facing, the Kurdistan Regional Government remain committed to implement strategic cooperation economic projects.

(Source: KRG)