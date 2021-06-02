Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Oil Export Volumes slightly Down for May

By on 2nd June 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for May of 89,881,268 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.899 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 2.947 million bpd exported in April.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 86,820,355 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,060,913 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $5.882 billion at an average price of $62.505 per barrel.

April's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Export Volumes Flat for April Iraq Oil Exports slightly Down in March Oil Exports Slightly Up for January
No comments yet.

Leave a Reply