By John Lee.

Sharjah 24 reports that Iraq's General Company for Ports is accepting offers from private companies to turn the disused Al-Maqal Port on the Shatt al-Arab into a tourist destination.

It adds that an Italian company has already completed designs.

Since the Iraq war, the port has reportedly declined for transport purposes, following the success of Umm Qasr and Khor al-Zubair.

(Source: Sharjah 24)