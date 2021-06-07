Petrel Resources' Focus will be Iraq

By John Lee.



In its preliminary results for the year ended 31st December 2020, Petrel Resources made the following statement on its interests in Iraq:

"Meanwhile Petrel continues to push its interest in Iraq and Ghana. For the foreseeable future oil will play a major part in world economic development.

"Iraq has some of the best oil deposits in the world. In a stable era Iraqi oil production would be 2 or 3 times the current under 4 million barrels a day.

"For more than 20 years Petrel has been in Iraq. Activities have languished in year past but the addition of an Iraqi director, Riadh Mahomud Hameed and the contact of French investors led to a re-opening of contacts.

"It has been, and remains a difficult and dangerous place to explore. Led by Riadh we are putting exploration proposals to the authorities. We are particularly keen to revisit the Merjan field where we earlier produced development proposals ...

"Our focus in the immediate future will be Iraq"

(Source: Petrel Resources)