The Station announces Collaboration with Baghdad Legal Firm

By on 7th June 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship announces a collaboration with the law firm Al Muhamoon Al Mutahidoon.

According to a statement from The Station, this collaboration arose from the two parties' desire to collaborate in an effective manner in order to support startups, particularly those located in The Station's coworking space, for the necessary and best compliance with the effective laws in Iraq, as well as developing and organizing the legal documents required by these companies and startups.

The agreement was signed by Ammar Al-Khatib, Executive Director of The Station Foundation for Entrepreneurship, and Hiba Basim, Partner and Management and Accounts Manager at Al Muhamoon Al Mutahidoon.

More details here.

(Source: The Station)

