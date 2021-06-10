Caliburn Donates $250k to American Uni Sulaimani (AUIS)

Caliburn International Donates $250,000 to American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS)

Caliburn International has announced its intention to commit an initial $250,000 toward a new scholarship campaign with the American University of Iraq, Sulaimani (AUIS).

The campaign, called "We Share the Future," will raise money to provide students from diverse communities across Iraq with access to higher education. AUIS students majoring in Engineering and Medical Laboratory Sciences who have completed one to two years of undergraduate study will be eligible for scholarships.

Caliburn, which has had a long-standing presence in Iraq with its subsidiaries Sallyport, Janus Global Operations, and Comprehensive Health Services, is the first company to fund the scholarship program with several companies in the region expected to follow its lead. Caliburn has previously donated to similar initiatives, including school supply drives and a school renovation project funded and managed by Sallyport.

Caliburn CEO Bob Stalick said:

"The new scholarship program is another way we can give back to the people of Iraq, where we have worked for many years and have established deep relationships and a respect for the people."

He noted that to help build a secure and prosperous Iraq, it is critical for the next generation to have the academic and technological background, as well as the critical thinking skills and the collaborative mindset needed to grow.

According to AUIS President, Bruce Walker Ferguson:

"Recipients of the scholarships not only have their lives change, but their families' lives change for the better ... The investment in an educated workforce from corporate community support is key to enabling AUIS to attract students from diverse backgrounds and creates a powerful engine both for student success and for the country's economic growth, social benefit, and regional security ...

"Having corporations working in Iraq, like Sallyport and Janus (part of the Caliburn family), partner with the University provides job prospects for AUIS students upon graduation."

Caliburn recently announced its intention to break into two independent companies, Acuity International and Valiance Humanitarian. The company expects the separation into two companies to be completed by the fall of 2021.

