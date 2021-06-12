Central Bank Warns Against Speculation in Iraqi Dinar

By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has confirmed its commitment to a stable foreign exchange rate for the Iraqi dinar.

According to a statement from the bank, "the dollar exchange rate is fixed and there are no intentions to change."

It added that the rate chosen at the end of 2020 was "based on in-depth studies of the requirements of the economic and financial situation and the objectives of monetary policy."

The CBI also cautioned that "statements related to the exchange rate are promoted for speculators to benefit from."

(Source: CBI)