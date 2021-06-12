GKP Shares Rise on Corporate Update

By John Lee.

Shares in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (GKP) ended the day up more than 6 percent on Friday, as the Kurdistan-focused oil producer gave an operational and corporate update:

Jon Harris (pictured), Gulf Keystone's Chief Executive Officer, said:

"We continue to safely navigate a challenging operating environment due to COVID-19, with gross average year-to-date production of c.43,600 bopd, up almost 20% from 2020 annual average gross production. Today, we are pleased to announce that we have restarted work to complete SH-13, marking the resumption of drilling activities ahead of schedule.

"As a result, we now expect to increase gross production towards 55,000 bopd in Q4 2021 and to be at the upper end of 2021 guidance (40,000-44,000 bopd) as we continue to develop and realise the value of the Shaikan Field's substantial reserves and resources for the benefit of all stakeholders."

55,000 bopd investment programme

Successful restart of drilling activities, with commencement of SH-13 completion ahead of the previously announced schedule of Q3 2021.

After SH-13, SH-I will be drilled and electric submersible pumps will be installed in two existing wells.

Gross production is now expected to increase towards 55,000 bopd in Q4 2021, versus previous guidance of Q1 2022.

Operational

Continued strong safety performance, with no Lost Time Incident ("LTI") recorded for over 530 days.

Continuing to effectively manage the impact of COVID-19 on production operations and the resumption of drilling activities despite continued challenges on the ground.

Gross average production from the field in 2021 to date of c.43,600 bopd, in line with 2021 guidance.

Financial

$100.8 million ($78.9 million net to GKP) received from the Kurdistan Regional Government in 2021 to date for payments of crude oil sales and recovery of outstanding arrears.

As previously announced, proposing a $25 million annual dividend and $25 million special dividend, both for approval at next week's Annual General Meeting as we continue to balance investment in growth and returns to shareholders.

Retain a robust balance sheet, with a cash balance of $195 million as at 10 June 2021.

Outlook

Expect 2021 average gross production guidance to be towards the upper end of the 40,000 to 44,000 bopd guidance range following early resumption of drilling activities.

2021 guidance of $55-$65 million net capex and $2.5 to $2.9/bbl gross unit Opex remains unchanged.

Continuing to progress the preparation of the Field Development Plan, including the Gas Management Plan, through engagement with the Ministry of Natural Resources and other stakeholders; we will provide updates as this work progresses.

(Sources: GKP, Google)