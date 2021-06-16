New COVID-19 Guidelines for Travelers by Iraqi Kurdistan

In accordance with the global response against COVID-19 and the cautious lifting of restrictions, the Kurdistan Regional Government's Ministry of Health has updated official guidelines for travel to the Kurdistan Region.

Taking into consideration the public interest and the government's ongoing efforts to combat the spread of COVID-19, travelers entering the Kurdistan Region by land or air no longer have to undergo a COVID-19 test upon arrival if:

They can produce an official negative COVID-19 test, taken within the last 48 hours prior to their arrival. They hold official proof of vaccination, confirming they have received both doses of immunization against COVID-19.

(Source: KRG)