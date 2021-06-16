Amnesty: Arbitrary Arrests and Enforced Disappearance in Kurdistan

By Amnesty International. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Kurdistan Region of Iraq: Arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearance of activists and journalists

Over the past year the authorities in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KR-I) have ruthlessly cracked down on journalists, activists and protesters exercising their right to freedom of expression, including by arbitrarily arresting and forcibly disappearing them, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

The crackdown which first began in March 2020, intensified after widespread protests in August 2020 demanding an end to corruption and better public services.

(Source: Amnesty International)