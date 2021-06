By John Lee.

Baghdad-based Iraq Technical Support for Trading and General Contracts Ltd. has won contracts with the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) for the provision of ICT equipment to Iraq:



Lot 1 - Laptops , Monitors and Keyboard Kits: Contract value $19,327.00

Lot 2 - Smart Mobile Phones: Contract value $3,839.00

Lot 3 - Tablets: Contract value $1,889.00

(Source: UNGM)