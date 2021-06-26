Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th June 2021).

The RSISX index ended the week at IQD941 (+0.9%) / $825 (+2.9%) (weekly change) (+29.7% and +24.4% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 6.5 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.6 bn ($5.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 1.7 bn shares of International Development Bank (BIDB) on Jun. 22, which represents 0.7% of BIDB's capital.

The AGM of Iraqi Agricultural Products (AIRP) has been postponed to Jun. 30 due to lack of quorum. The meeting will discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements, distributing cash dividend and elect board members.

ISX suspended trading of Ahliya for Insurance (NAHF) starting today (Jun. 24) due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 29 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Ameen Estate Investment (SAEI) starting Jun. 23 due to the AGM that will be held on Jun. 28, 2021 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and elect new director of the board members.

ISX suspended trading of Al Mansour Bank (BMNS) starting Jun. 21 due to the AGM that would be held on Jun. 24 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

Modern Sewing (IMOS) has completed the legal procedures of the capital increase from QD1.0 bn to IQD2.0 bn through 80% rights and 20% bonus issue on Jun. 20, 2021.

