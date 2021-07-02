Iraq Stock Market Report

Advertising Feature

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 1st July 2021).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD940 (-0.1%) / $824 (-0.1%) (weekly change) (+29.5% and +24.3% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 13.4 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD6.0 bn ($4.1 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Cross transactions: 12.0 bn shares of Investment Bank of Iraq (BIBI) on Jun. 30, which represents 4.8% of BIBI's capital.

ISX will suspend trading of Mansour Hotel (HMAN) starting Jul. 15 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 20 to discuss and approve 2019 annual financial statements.

Al Mansour Bank (BMNS) will resume trading on Sunday (Jul. 4) after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 24) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and decided to distribute 6% cash dividend (IQD0.06 dividend per share, 10.3% dividend yield). The opening price will be IQD0.52.

ISX suspended trading of Al-Mansour Pharmaceuticals Industries (IMAP) starting Jun. 29 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 3 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements and the merge with Al-Sirar Company for Industrial Investment.

Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) resumed trading on Jun. 29 after being suspended for its AGM (Jun. 22) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Iraqi for Tufted Carpets (IITC) starting Jun. 28 due to the AGM that will be held on Jul. 1 to discuss and approve 2020 annual financial statements.

https://www.facebook.com/RabeeSecurities

https://twitter.com/RabeeSecurities

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF3INTzIEm1Nksk67c50MuA