"Sabotage" to Blame for Major Power Cut in Iraq

By John Lee.

Local news sources in Iraq claim the major power cut in Iraq on Friday was caused by sabotage of the power transmission lines.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhim ordered the dismissal of the Director General of the General Company for Electricity Transmission in the Middle Euphrates region for "neglecting to perform his duties", which he said was responsible for the failure of the 400kV line.

The move follows the resignation earlier the week of Iraq's Minister of Electricity, Majed Mahdi Hantoosh [Hantoush], following protests over repeated power cuts.

Iraq is currently suffering a heatwave, with temperatures reaching as high as 52C in places.

