Textron awarded $7.6m Iraq Contract

By John Lee.

US-based Textron Aviation Defense has been awarded a $7,605,208 firm-fixed price contract with cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursable contract line item numbers for support and sustainment of the Iraq Peace Dragon Program.

This contract provides support of the field service representatives, program management, core/field engineering and repair-and-return.

Work will be performed in Wichita, Kansas, and Martyr Mohammed Ali Air Base, Iraq, and is expected to be completed Sept. 30, 2021.

This contract involves Foreign Military Sales (FMS) to Iraq and is the result of a sole-source acquisition.

FMS funds are being obligated for this award. Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, is the contracting activity (FA8620-17-C-3011).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)