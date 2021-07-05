Navigate

EBRD Investigates Expansion into Iraq

By on 5th July 2021 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has confirmed its intention to expand its operations into Iraq.

It concluded its 30th Annual Meeting this week with decisions on the Bank's future work on the green transition and towards expanding its activities.

The Bank's shareholders "gave us a green light on the work plan to continue the exploratory work on possible limited and incremental expansion into sub-Saharan Africa and Iraq," EBRD President Odile Renaud-Basso (pictured) said during a press conference on the final day of the event.

The Bank approved Iraq's request to join in October last year.

(Source: EBRD)

