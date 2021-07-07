Ex-Dentons Partner to represent KRG for Arent Fox

By John Lee.

Washington DC-based law firm Arent Fox LLP has entered an agreement with the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to provide legal advice on various issues including legal and regulatory matters in the United States.

It will also advise on strengthening the KRG's alliance with the United States, tracking and monitoring legislation in Congress, advising on US policy and informing on matters that impact the KRG's interests in the Middle East.

The agreement, which commenced in April of this year, is based on a flat fee of $20,000 per month for all services.

At the end of April, the firm announced the addition of public international law Partner David Tafuri, Senior Advisor Richard Griffiths, and Associate Jasmine Zaki.

Tafuri, the founder and President of the US-Kurdistan Business Council (USKBC), previously represented the KRG in the US on behalf of Dentons. The KRG's agreement with Dentons ended on 31st March 2021. He has also been involved with the KRG on behalf of Patton Boggs, and has worked in Iraq for the US State Department.

Both Griffiths and Zaki are also Dentons and Patton Boggs alumni.

(Sources: FARA, LinkedIn)