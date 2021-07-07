Engineers Still Held Without Charge in Iraq

By John Lee.

Australian citizen Robert Pether and his Egyptian colleague Khalid Radwan are reportedly still being held without charge in Iraq, following a contract dispute relating to the construction of the new Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) head office in Baghdad.

The pair were detained in early April, having allegedly been tricked into traveling to Iraq to attempt to resolve the dispute.

According to media reports, they are being held in harsh conditions, and Pether's health has deteriorated.

Lawyers for Pether say his treatment violates international law and amounts to arbitrary detention.

(Sources: Irish Times, The Guardian)