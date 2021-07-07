Heatwave: Iraq and Iran suffer conjoined Electricity Crisis By Editor on 7th July 2021 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics Writing in The National, Robert Tollast quotes analysts as saying that the disastrous collapse in Iraqi and Iranian electricity supplies was partly caused by the dysfunctional partnership between the countries' energy sectors. Click here to read the full story. Related posts: No quick fix for Iraq's Electricity Crisis What is behind Iraq's Electricity Crisis? New Report on Iraqi Electricity Sector Iran targets $20bn Trade with Iraq
