IMF Report into Iraq's Customs and Tariffs

By John Lee.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has published a new report into Iraq's customs and tariff arrangements.

This report summarizes key findings and recommendations from a remote technical assistance (TA) assignment performed by a short-term expert (STX), Mr. Djamel Bouhabel, from January 17 to February 4, 2021, to the General Customs Authority of Iraq (GCA).

The main objective of the TA was to advise GCA on the development and effective application of customs assessment processes based on international standards and best practices.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: IMF)