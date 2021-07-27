Navigate

Iraq Confirms Oil Exports for June Exceeded $6bn

By on 27th July 2021 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced finalised oil exports for June of 86,765,589 barrels, giving an average for the month of 2.892 million barrels per day (bpd), slightly down from the 2.899 million bpd exported in May.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 83,690,352 barrels, while exports from Kirkuk amounted to 3,075,237 barrels.

Revenues for the month were $6.143 billion at an average price of $70.801 per barrel.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

