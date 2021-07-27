Iraqi Cabinet Approves TotalEnergies' Projects

By John Lee.

The Iraqi cabinet has approved the agreement between the Ministry of Oil and French company TotalEnergies to implement four major energy projects in the country:

Plants to collect and refine associated natural gas at the fields of Artawi [Ratawi], West Qurna 2, Majnoon, Tuba [Subba] and Lahais [Luhais]. This will include a Central Gas Complex at Artawi; Development of the Artawi field; The integrated seawater project [ Common Seawater Supply Project (CSSP)?], which the ministry has been trying to implement for more than ten years ; and, A 1,000MW solar energy plant.

The project was originally agreed in March.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)