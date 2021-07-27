US Announces $155m Humanitarian Assistance for Iraq

The United States is pleased to announce nearly $155 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Iraq as well as Iraqi refugees in the region and generous communities hosting them.

With this additional funding from the State Department and the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), U.S. humanitarian support for Iraq amounts to more than $200 million to-date in Fiscal Year (FY) 2021. Since FY 2014, the United States has provided more than $3 billion in humanitarian assistance in Iraq and for Iraqis in the region.

This funding will provide critical shelter, essential healthcare, emergency food assistance, protection services such as gender-based violence response, and water, sanitation, and hygiene services throughout Iraq.

U.S. funded programs will support Iraqis displaced by ISIS, many of whom also continue to face hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic by promoting access to civil documentation and legal services, improving the capacity of health care facilities, and increasing access to education and livelihood opportunities.

The United States remains the largest single donor of humanitarian assistance in Iraq and globally. We appreciate all donors who have stepped up and continue to encourage both existing and new donors to increase their support to help meet the needs.

(Source: US State Dept)